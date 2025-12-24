Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..

Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.