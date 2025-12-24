Apiiro IaC Security: IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts, Contextual risk assessment based on application components and interconnections, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph..

StackHawk AppSec: AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.