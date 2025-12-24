Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..

Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.