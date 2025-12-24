Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Pi is a commercial application security posture management tool by Pi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to stop shipping vulnerable code before it reaches production will get the most from Apiiro Dev-centric application risk management. Its policy-as-code engine with developer guardrails embedded in CI/CD pipelines catches risk at commit time rather than after deployment, and the automated workflow triggers for threat models mean you're enforcing governance without slowing down developer velocity. Skip this if your organization treats application security as a post-build gate; Apiiro's strength is preventing the gate from ever needing to exist.
ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance
Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management vs Pi for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..
Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management differentiates with Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management. Pi differentiates with AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is developed by Apiiro. Pi is developed by Pi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management and Pi serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Threat Modeling, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox