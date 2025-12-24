Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Conviso AppScan is a commercial application security posture management tool by Conviso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to stop shipping vulnerable code before it reaches production will get the most from Apiiro Dev-centric application risk management. Its policy-as-code engine with developer guardrails embedded in CI/CD pipelines catches risk at commit time rather than after deployment, and the automated workflow triggers for threat models mean you're enforcing governance without slowing down developer velocity. Skip this if your organization treats application security as a post-build gate; Apiiro's strength is preventing the gate from ever needing to exist.
Security teams managing sprawling scanner portfolios across SAST, DAST, and SCA tools should pick Conviso AppScan to stop drowning in duplicate findings and actually prioritize what matters. Its risk-based deduplication engine and automated CI/CD gates cut noise by correlating results across multiple scanners, and native SBOM generation with CVE tracking maps your supply chain exposure directly to remediation work. Skip this if you're a single-tool shop or need deep forensics on detected incidents; Conviso excels at assessment and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management vs Conviso AppScan for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..
Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management differentiates with Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management. Conviso AppScan differentiates with Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management is developed by Apiiro. Conviso AppScan is developed by Conviso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management and Conviso AppScan serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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