Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management: ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Policy-as-code engine with predefined and custom policies, Developer guardrails for code commits, pull requests, and CI/CD builds, Risk-based blocking thresholds for release management..

Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.