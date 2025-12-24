Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Apiiro. Upwind Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to map what's actually reachable in their codebase will find Apiiro Deep Code Analysis worth the deployment effort. Its AST-based semantic analysis and reachability engine eliminate the false positives that plague traditional SAST tools, and the material change detection across code history surfaces what actually matters between commits. Skip this if your primary need is compliance checkboxes or you're looking for a point scanner to bolt onto existing CI/CD without architectural context; Apiiro demands integration into your supply chain risk process to justify the cost.
Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.
Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Deep Code Analysis vs Upwind Code Security for your static application security testing needs.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..
Upwind Code Security: Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis differentiates with Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history. Upwind Code Security differentiates with Real-time scanning of traditional and AI-generated code for logic flaws and insecure patterns, Automated secret scanning for API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords, IDE integration with Cursor and VS Code.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis is developed by Apiiro. Upwind Code Security is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis integrates with Source Code Managers (SCM). Upwind Code Security integrates with Cursor, VS Code, GitHub Actions, GitLab, Jenkins and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis and Upwind Code Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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