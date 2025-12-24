Apiiro Deep Code Analysis: Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST. built by Apiiro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) semantic code analysis, Graph-based inventory of application components, Material change detection across code history..

Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.