Forensic examiners and incident responders working with seized Apple hardware or cloud-native Linux environments need APFS FUSE Driver for Linux because it's the only free tool that lets you mount and analyze encrypted APFS volumes without leaving the Linux command line. With nearly 2,000 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable enough that major forensic labs have standardized on it for macOS evidence acquisition pipelines. Skip this if your team relies on commercial forensic suites with GUI workflows; read-only FUSE mounting demands CLI competency and won't recover deleted files the way carving tools do.

The Sleuth Kit & Autopsy

Incident response teams and forensic investigators investigating endpoint compromises will get the most from Autopsy because its open architecture lets you write custom analysis modules for your specific artifacts and attack patterns rather than waiting for vendor updates. The tool is free and runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS, removing budget and deployment friction for teams that need deep disk and mobile analysis without licensing negotiations. Skip this if your team lacks forensic expertise or needs guided investigation workflows; Autopsy assumes you know what you're looking for and rewards investigators who can code or script.