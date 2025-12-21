Mid-market and enterprise security teams responding to suspected APT breaches need AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스for its ability to reconstruct attack timelines and trace data exfiltration paths that most internal teams cannot execute alone. The service covers NIST RS.AN and RS.MI functions through root cause analysis and deleted data recovery, combining agent-based forensics with detailed remediation guidance. Skip this if your organization has mature incident response capabilities in-house or lacks the budget for hybrid managed forensics; A-FIRST is designed as a surge capacity service, not a replacement for a dedicated IR team.

The Sleuth Kit & Autopsy

Incident response teams and forensic investigators investigating endpoint compromises will get the most from Autopsy because its open architecture lets you write custom analysis modules for your specific artifacts and attack patterns rather than waiting for vendor updates. The tool is free and runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS, removing budget and deployment friction for teams that need deep disk and mobile analysis without licensing negotiations. Skip this if your team lacks forensic expertise or needs guided investigation workflows; Autopsy assumes you know what you're looking for and rewards investigators who can code or script.