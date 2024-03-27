Aperi'Solve

Incident responders handling suspected data exfiltration or insider threats will find Aperi'Solve valuable for one narrow reason: it automates steganography detection in image files, a forensic skill most teams lack in-house and rarely need until they do. The tool processes batches of images to surface hidden payloads in seconds where manual analysis would take hours. This is not a fit for organizations looking for a general-purpose DFIR platform or those whose threat model doesn't include image-based covert channels; it's a specialized bolt-on for teams that have already identified images as forensic artifacts worth analyzing.