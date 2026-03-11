Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

Trust3 AI Platform: Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability. built by Trust3 AI. Core capabilities include Unified Data & AI Asset Catalog with lineage tracing from raw data to LLMs, Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) tied to project intent with auto-expiring access, Federated Policy Workbench with natural language policy authoring and enforcement..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.