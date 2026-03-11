Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aona AI is a commercial ai spm tool by Aona AI. Trust3 AI Platform is a commercial ai governance tool by Trust3 AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI usage will find immediate value in Aona AI's visibility across 5,000+ tools and real-time guardrails that actually block risky prompts before they execute. The platform maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Awareness Training, with compliance pre-built for NIST, EU AI Act, and Australia's AI Safety Standard. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing DLP or CASB; Aona is purpose-built for AI governance and doesn't replace broader data loss prevention controls.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying LLMs across multiple cloud data platforms need Trust3 AI Platform because its federated policy engine enforces governance without proxy interception, eliminating the latency tax that kills AI applications in production. The platform covers 50+ native data sources and enforces row-level access controls tied to actual project intent, not just role hierarchies, which addresses the core problem of overpermissioned AI access that existing IAM tools don't catch. Skip this if your organization runs a single data warehouse or hasn't yet deployed generative AI in production; the complexity overhead won't pay for itself until you're managing governance across multiple LLMs and federated data sources simultaneously.
Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance.
Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability.
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Common questions about comparing Aona AI vs Trust3 AI Platform for your ai spm needs.
Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..
Trust3 AI Platform: Unified data & AI governance platform with PBAC, policy automation & observability. built by Trust3 AI. Core capabilities include Unified Data & AI Asset Catalog with lineage tracing from raw data to LLMs, Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) tied to project intent with auto-expiring access, Federated Policy Workbench with natural language policy authoring and enforcement..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aona AI differentiates with Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions. Trust3 AI Platform differentiates with Unified Data & AI Asset Catalog with lineage tracing from raw data to LLMs, Purpose-Based Access Control (PBAC) tied to project intent with auto-expiring access, Federated Policy Workbench with natural language policy authoring and enforcement.
Aona AI is developed by Aona AI. Trust3 AI Platform is developed by Trust3 AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aona AI integrates with Microsoft 365 Copilot, Chatgpt, Gemini, Microsoft entra, Claude. Trust3 AI Platform integrates with Snowflake, Databricks, Apache Iceberg, Anthropic, Starburst. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aona AI and Trust3 AI Platform serve similar AI SPM use cases: both cover AI Governance, AI Observability, Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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