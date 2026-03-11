Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

Cranium Life Sciences AI Trust Hub: AI security & governance platform for life sciences orgs. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI governance oversight into third-party AI systems, AI threat database with repository of AI risks and vulnerabilities, Community-driven AI governance standards framework..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.