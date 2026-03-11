Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

CBRX AI Security & Governance: AI security consulting for governance, compliance, and secure AI system design. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI policy and governance framework development, AI system inventory and risk classification, EU AI Act, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA compliance alignment..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.