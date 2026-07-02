Anzenna: Helps companies control AI usage and manage insider risk. built by Anzenna. Core capabilities include Unified identity, endpoint, and SaaS signal graph, Autonomous AI investigation agents, Behavioral baseline and peer-group analysis..

InnerActiv Risk Factors: AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis. built by InnerActiv. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for user behaviors, Endpoint-level monitoring for unauthorized activities, Customizable alerts for potential fraud cases..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.