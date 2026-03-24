Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..

InnerActiv Risk Factors: AI-driven insider fraud detection through behavioral monitoring and analysis. built by InnerActiv. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for user behaviors, Endpoint-level monitoring for unauthorized activities, Customizable alerts for potential fraud cases..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.