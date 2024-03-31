ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Zscaler Cloud Sandbox: AI-powered inline sandbox for detecting and blocking unknown file-based threats. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Inline file analysis with real-time verdicts, AI/ML-powered threat detection trained on 600M+ samples, Static and dynamic malware analysis..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.