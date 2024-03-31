Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Zscaler Cloud Sandbox is a commercial network sandboxing tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling encrypted traffic need Zscaler Cloud Sandbox because it performs TLS/SSL inspection and delivers file verdicts in real time without blocking user workflows, a combination most sandboxes abandon for speed. The AI model trained on 600M+ samples plus Single Scan, Multi-Action detection catches polymorphic malware that static rules miss, and the Zero Trust Browser integration keeps users productive during analysis rather than stuck behind a hold screen. Skip this if your organization runs isolated air-gapped networks or processes mostly document-based threats; the value compounds with high email volumes and encrypted web traffic at scale.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
AI-powered inline sandbox for detecting and blocking unknown file-based threats
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Zscaler Cloud Sandbox for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Zscaler Cloud Sandbox: AI-powered inline sandbox for detecting and blocking unknown file-based threats. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Inline file analysis with real-time verdicts, AI/ML-powered threat detection trained on 600M+ samples, Static and dynamic malware analysis..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. Zscaler Cloud Sandbox differentiates with Inline file analysis with real-time verdicts, AI/ML-powered threat detection trained on 600M+ samples, Static and dynamic malware analysis.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Zscaler Cloud Sandbox is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN integrates with SIEM, TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform), XDR, STIX, MISP and 2 more. Zscaler Cloud Sandbox integrates with Zero Trust Browser, SIEM, SOAR, EDR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ANY.RUN and Zscaler Cloud Sandbox serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both cover Sandbox. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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