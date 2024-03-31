Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Yara Rules by Malgamy is a free detection engineering tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Threat hunters and malware analysts who need to quickly build custom file detection rules without vendor lock-in should use Yara Rules by Malgamy as a starting reference library. The 66 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real adoption among practitioners, though you'll spend time refining and testing rules for your specific environment rather than deploying them as-is. Skip this if you need a managed rules service with threat intelligence updates; Malgamy is a static collection that demands your own operational overhead to stay current.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Yara Rules by Malgamy for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Yara Rules by Malgamy: Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN and Yara Rules by Malgamy serve similar Malware Analysis use cases. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while Yara Rules by Malgamy is Free, Yara Rules by Malgamy is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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