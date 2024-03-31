Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator
Incident response teams and threat analysts who need to quickly reverse obfuscated malware payloads will find Revelo's experimental approach useful; it handles the specific problem of readable Javascript code extraction when commercial deobfuscators fail or lag behind new obfuscation techniques. Being free and open to community contribution means you get faster iteration on novel obfuscation patterns than closed-source competitors typically offer. Skip this if you need production-grade guarantees or integration with your SOAR platform; Revelo is a point tool for specialists, not a polished enterprise product.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator: Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN and Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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