Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Antiy Labs PTA is a commercial malware analysis tool by Antiy Labs. Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams investigating APT incidents will get the most from Antiy Labs PTA because it combines dynamic sandbox execution with static signature detection specifically tuned for advanced threat artifacts, not just commodity malware. The tool covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle through continuous monitoring, malware behavior analysis, and forensic-ready incident tracing, with multi-OS sandbox support including Kylin and WPS that matters if your environment isn't purely Windows. Skip this if your priority is integration breadth; Antiy Labs PTA works best as a dedicated threat analysis appliance feeding into your existing infrastructure rather than as a central correlation platform.
Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator
Incident response teams and threat analysts who need to quickly reverse obfuscated malware payloads will find Revelo's experimental approach useful; it handles the specific problem of readable Javascript code extraction when commercial deobfuscators fail or lag behind new obfuscation techniques. Being free and open to community contribution means you get faster iteration on novel obfuscation patterns than closed-source competitors typically offer. Skip this if you need production-grade guarantees or integration with your SOAR platform; Revelo is a point tool for specialists, not a polished enterprise product.
APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection.
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy Labs PTA vs Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator for your malware analysis needs.
Antiy Labs PTA: APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic and static combination malicious code detection, Built-in AVL SDK engine with virus and whitelist databases, APT incident signature querying and tracing..
Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator: Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy Labs PTA and Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools. Key differences: Antiy Labs PTA is Commercial while Revelo - Javascript Deobfuscator is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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