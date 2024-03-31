Short answer

Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery. Forensic analysts and incident responders who need to reconstruct attacker behavior from network captures will find replayproxy invaluable for its ability to replay HTTP sessions directly from pcap files without manual extraction. The tool's lightweight design and zero-cost entry point make it practical for resource-constrained SOCs running ad-hoc investigations. Skip this if you need production-grade proxying or support for encrypted protocols; replayproxy solves a narrow forensic use case, not general proxy infrastructure.