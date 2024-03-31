Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. replayproxy is a free digital forensics tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery. Forensic analysts and incident responders who need to reconstruct attacker behavior from network captures will find replayproxy invaluable for its ability to replay HTTP sessions directly from pcap files without manual extraction. The tool's lightweight design and zero-cost entry point make it practical for resource-constrained SOCs running ad-hoc investigations. Skip this if you need production-grade proxying or support for encrypted protocols; replayproxy solves a narrow forensic use case, not general proxy infrastructure.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Forensic analysts and incident responders who need to reconstruct attacker behavior from network captures will find replayproxy invaluable for its ability to replay HTTP sessions directly from pcap files without manual extraction. The tool's lightweight design and zero-cost entry point make it practical for resource-constrained SOCs running ad-hoc investigations. Skip this if you need production-grade proxying or support for encrypted protocols; replayproxy solves a narrow forensic use case, not general proxy infrastructure.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs replayproxy for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
replayproxy: replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN and replayproxy serve similar Malware Analysis use cases. Key differences: ANY.RUN is Commercial while replayproxy is Free, replayproxy is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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