ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox: AI-driven malware sandbox for detecting evasive threats and zero-day attacks. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include AI-driven adaptive threat analysis combining static analysis, threat intelligence, and emulation, Multi-layered detection: reputation checks, deep static analysis, and dynamic fast-pass emulation, Malware configuration extraction from packed samples with IOC identification..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.