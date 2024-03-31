ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Managed File Transfer (MFT): Secure file transfer platform with multi-engine malware scanning & CDR. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Metascan Multiscanning with up to 30 anti-malware engines, Deep CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction), Sandbox technology for zero-day threat detection..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.