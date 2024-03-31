Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server is a commercial content disarm & reconstruction tool by OPSWAT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server
Organizations running network perimeter defenses through WAFs, load balancers, or mail gateways need MetaDefender ICAP Server because it blocks malware and sanitizes files before they reach endpoints, not after infection starts. The multi-engine scanning and content disarm capability mean you catch zero-days that signature-based tools miss, while REST API integration fits cleanly into existing orchestration workflows. Skip this if you're looking for post-breach detection or incident response; MetaDefender is purely preventive, and that narrow focus is exactly why it works.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
ICAP-based threat prevention for network traffic via file scanning & sanitization
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server: ICAP-based threat prevention for network traffic via file scanning & sanitization. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include ICAP protocol interface for network device integration, Multi-engine malware scanning and detection, File sanitization and content disarm and reconstruction..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server differentiates with ICAP protocol interface for network device integration, Multi-engine malware scanning and detection, File sanitization and content disarm and reconstruction.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server is developed by OPSWAT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server serve similar Malware Analysis use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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