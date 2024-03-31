ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

OPSWAT MetaDefender ICAP Server: ICAP-based threat prevention for network traffic via file scanning & sanitization. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include ICAP protocol interface for network device integration, Multi-engine malware scanning and detection, File sanitization and content disarm and reconstruction..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.