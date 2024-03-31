ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

Joe Sandbox ML: ML plugin for Joe Sandbox Cloud detecting malicious files via deep learning. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include ML-based malware detection without signature updates, Deep learning analysis of Windows API calls and static PE data, Multi-file type support including PE, MSI, JAR, PowerShell, and Batch scripts..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.