Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. Joe Sandbox ML is a commercial malware analysis tool by Joe Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs evaluating malware analysis platforms should prioritize Joe Sandbox ML if your team spends too much time triaging unknowns and tuning signature-based detection. The ML model generates verdicts in under one second without signature updates, cutting analysis latency that traditional sandbox tools can't match. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or post-breach forensics; Joe Sandbox ML excels at the detection and initial characterization phase (NIST DE.AE), not the full investigation workflow.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
ML plugin for Joe Sandbox Cloud detecting malicious files via deep learning.
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs Joe Sandbox ML for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
Joe Sandbox ML: ML plugin for Joe Sandbox Cloud detecting malicious files via deep learning. built by Joe Security. Core capabilities include ML-based malware detection without signature updates, Deep learning analysis of Windows API calls and static PE data, Multi-file type support including PE, MSI, JAR, PowerShell, and Batch scripts..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. Joe Sandbox ML differentiates with ML-based malware detection without signature updates, Deep learning analysis of Windows API calls and static PE data, Multi-file type support including PE, MSI, JAR, PowerShell, and Batch scripts.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. Joe Sandbox ML is developed by Joe Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN integrates with SIEM, TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform), XDR, STIX, MISP and 2 more. Joe Sandbox ML integrates with Joe Sandbox Cloud. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ANY.RUN and Joe Sandbox ML serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis, Sandbox. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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