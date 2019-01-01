Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Spacewalk AI: AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync. built by Spacewalk AI. Core capabilities include AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.