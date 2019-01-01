Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anvilogic AI SOC is a commercial detection engineering tool by Anvilogic. Spacewalk AI is a commercial incident response tool by Spacewalk AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Detection engineers and mid-market security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Anvilogic AI SOC's detection-as-code builder and automated tuning, which actually reduces false positives instead of just promising to. The platform's multi-SIEM support and ability to map gaps against MITRE ATT&CK across your existing data lakes means you're not ripping out infrastructure to adopt it. Skip this if you need incident response automation or SOAR workflows; Anvilogic is deliberately focused on the detection layer, not what happens after an alert fires.
AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes
AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync.
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Common questions about comparing Anvilogic AI SOC vs Spacewalk AI for your detection engineering needs.
Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..
Spacewalk AI: AI platform for incident response: timeline automation, reporting & team sync. built by Spacewalk AI. Core capabilities include AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anvilogic AI SOC differentiates with Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis. Spacewalk AI differentiates with AI-generated investigation timelines with automatic extraction of IPs, hashes, domains, and timestamps, Browser extension for one-click capture of queries and results from security tools, CLI tool that accepts piped terminal output into the investigation workspace.
Anvilogic AI SOC is developed by Anvilogic founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Spacewalk AI is developed by Spacewalk AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anvilogic AI SOC integrates with Databricks. Spacewalk AI integrates with Splunk, CrowdStrike, Slack, Jira, Zoom and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anvilogic AI SOC and Spacewalk AI serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover AI SOC, MITRE Attack. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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