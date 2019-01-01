Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

LogCraft Detection Engineering: Detection-as-code platform for managing detection rules across SIEM/EDR/XDR. built by LogCraft. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code platform for rule management, MITRE ATT&CK coverage mapping, Drift detection for production rules..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.