Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anvilogic AI SOC is a commercial detection engineering tool by Anvilogic. LogCraft Detection Engineering is a commercial detection engineering tool by LogCraft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Detection engineers and mid-market security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Anvilogic AI SOC's detection-as-code builder and automated tuning, which actually reduces false positives instead of just promising to. The platform's multi-SIEM support and ability to map gaps against MITRE ATT&CK across your existing data lakes means you're not ripping out infrastructure to adopt it. Skip this if you need incident response automation or SOAR workflows; Anvilogic is deliberately focused on the detection layer, not what happens after an alert fires.
LogCraft Detection Engineering
Security teams managing detection rules across multiple platforms,Splunk, CrowdStrike, Chronicle, or EDR tools,should use LogCraft Detection Engineering to stop rules from drifting out of sync and rotting in production. Drift detection and detection-as-code eliminate the manual audit cycle that burns analyst time and leaves gaps; MITRE ATT&CK coverage mapping shows you exactly where your detection posture has holes. Skip this if your organization runs a single SIEM and has a small enough rule set to manage manually, or if you need incident response automation beyond detection tuning.
AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes
Detection-as-code platform for managing detection rules across SIEM/EDR/XDR
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Common questions about comparing Anvilogic AI SOC vs LogCraft Detection Engineering for your detection engineering needs.
Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..
LogCraft Detection Engineering: Detection-as-code platform for managing detection rules across SIEM/EDR/XDR. built by LogCraft. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code platform for rule management, MITRE ATT&CK coverage mapping, Drift detection for production rules..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anvilogic AI SOC differentiates with Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis. LogCraft Detection Engineering differentiates with Detection-as-code platform for rule management, MITRE ATT&CK coverage mapping, Drift detection for production rules.
Anvilogic AI SOC is developed by Anvilogic founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. LogCraft Detection Engineering is developed by LogCraft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anvilogic AI SOC integrates with Databricks. LogCraft Detection Engineering integrates with Splunk, Tanium, Google Chronicle, LimaCharlie, Sekoia.io and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anvilogic AI SOC and LogCraft Detection Engineering serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both are Detection Engineering tools, both cover Detection Rules, MITRE Attack. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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