Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Hunters Next-Gen SIEM: Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered triage, automated investigation & detection. built by Hunters. Core capabilities include Pre-built always-on detections for UEBA, identity, endpoint, and cloud, AI-powered automated triage and investigation, Automated scoring, correlation, and enrichment..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.