Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Detection and Hunting Signatures: A set of interrelated detection rules for improving detection and hunting visibility and context..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.