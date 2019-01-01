Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Databricks Lakewatch: Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops. built by Databricks. Core capabilities include Agentic AI-driven threat detection and response, Petabyte-scale security data ingestion and storage, Unified security data lakehouse architecture..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.