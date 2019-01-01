Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anvilogic AI SOC is a commercial detection engineering tool by Anvilogic. Databricks Lakewatch is a commercial security information and event management tool by Databricks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Detection engineers and mid-market security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Anvilogic AI SOC's detection-as-code builder and automated tuning, which actually reduces false positives instead of just promising to. The platform's multi-SIEM support and ability to map gaps against MITRE ATT&CK across your existing data lakes means you're not ripping out infrastructure to adopt it. Skip this if you need incident response automation or SOAR workflows; Anvilogic is deliberately focused on the detection layer, not what happens after an alert fires.
Enterprise SOCs drowning in petabyte-scale security data will find real value in Databricks Lakewatch because it actually stores and analyzes that volume without forcing you into expensive data movement or retention tradeoffs. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE strongly through agentic threat detection, though incident response automation (RS.MA and RS.AN) remains lighter than dedicated SOAR platforms. Skip this if your team needs out-of-the-box playbooks and tight third-party tool orchestration; Lakewatch assumes you can architect workflows on an open lakehouse foundation.
AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes
Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops.
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Common questions about comparing Anvilogic AI SOC vs Databricks Lakewatch for your detection engineering needs.
Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..
Databricks Lakewatch: Open agentic SIEM on Databricks lakehouse for petabyte-scale SOC ops. built by Databricks. Core capabilities include Agentic AI-driven threat detection and response, Petabyte-scale security data ingestion and storage, Unified security data lakehouse architecture..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anvilogic AI SOC differentiates with Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis. Databricks Lakewatch differentiates with Agentic AI-driven threat detection and response, Petabyte-scale security data ingestion and storage, Unified security data lakehouse architecture.
Anvilogic AI SOC is developed by Anvilogic founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Databricks Lakewatch is developed by Databricks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anvilogic AI SOC integrates with Databricks. Databricks Lakewatch integrates with Databricks Unity Catalog, Databricks Delta Lake, Databricks Delta Sharing, AWS, Azure and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anvilogic AI SOC and Databricks Lakewatch serve similar Detection Engineering use cases: both cover AI SOC, Detection Rules. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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