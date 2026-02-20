Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Antiy High-level Threat Intelligence Svc is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Antiy Labs. Ninja Signal is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Ninja Intelligence Ecosystem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Antiy High-level Threat Intelligence Svc
Mid-market and enterprise teams who need translated threat intelligence specific to APAC threat actors and domestic incidents should consider Antiy High-level Threat Intelligence Svc, particularly if your analysts lack native-language access to Chinese-language security research and threat reports. The service delivers exclusive technical translations and in-depth analysis reports on major incidents, covering the ID.RA and DE.AE functions where regional context matters most. Not ideal if your team requires real-time indicator feeds or integration-heavy platforms; this is primarily a subscription reporting service built for human consumption, not automation.
Startups building security operations from scratch should evaluate Ninja Signal for real-time threat signal ingestion without the overhead of legacy SIEM licensing. The platform covers DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it prioritizes detection and monitoring over incident response tooling, so you get fast anomaly and IoC analysis but will need separate playbook automation elsewhere. Skip this if you're an enterprise expecting single-vendor threat intel bundled with endpoint or network detection; Ninja Signal does signals intelligence well and stops there.
Subscription threat intel service with reports, translations & security notifications.
Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform.
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Common questions about comparing Antiy High-level Threat Intelligence Svc vs Ninja Signal for your threat intel feeds needs.
Antiy High-level Threat Intelligence Svc: Subscription threat intel service with reports, translations & security notifications. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Exclusive in-depth threat analysis reports, Exclusive technical translations of security materials, Regular security information and notifications..
Ninja Signal: Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform. built by Ninja Intelligence Ecosystem. Core capabilities include Real-time cyber threat intelligence, Enterprise signals intelligence, Access-controlled platform with user registration..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Antiy High-level Threat Intelligence Svc differentiates with Exclusive in-depth threat analysis reports, Exclusive technical translations of security materials, Regular security information and notifications. Ninja Signal differentiates with Real-time cyber threat intelligence, Enterprise signals intelligence, Access-controlled platform with user registration.
Antiy High-level Threat Intelligence Svc is developed by Antiy Labs. Ninja Signal is developed by Ninja Intelligence Ecosystem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Antiy High-level Threat Intelligence Svc and Ninja Signal serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Analysis, Threat Research. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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