Mid-market and enterprise teams who need translated threat intelligence specific to APAC threat actors and domestic incidents should consider Antiy High-level Threat Intelligence Svc, particularly if your analysts lack native-language access to Chinese-language security research and threat reports. The service delivers exclusive technical translations and in-depth analysis reports on major incidents, covering the ID.RA and DE.AE functions where regional context matters most. Not ideal if your team requires real-time indicator feeds or integration-heavy platforms; this is primarily a subscription reporting service built for human consumption, not automation.

Ninja Signal

Startups building security operations from scratch should evaluate Ninja Signal for real-time threat signal ingestion without the overhead of legacy SIEM licensing. The platform covers DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it prioritizes detection and monitoring over incident response tooling, so you get fast anomaly and IoC analysis but will need separate playbook automation elsewhere. Skip this if you're an enterprise expecting single-vendor threat intel bundled with endpoint or network detection; Ninja Signal does signals intelligence well and stops there.