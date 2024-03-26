Antiope AWS Inventory & Compliance Framework: An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis..

Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool: Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.