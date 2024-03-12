Anti-Trojan-Source

Security teams responsible for supply chain risk or code review workflows should deploy Anti-Trojan-Source if unicode bidi attacks represent a realistic threat to your codebase; this is the only free tool that catches this specific injection vector before compilation. The 62 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal a project that understands the attack pattern deeply, though the narrow focus means it solves one problem well rather than serving as a general SAST platform. Skip this if you're looking for a centralized scanner to catch SQL injection, XSS, and credential leaks alongside trojan source; Anti-Trojan-Source is a surgical addition to your gate, not a replacement for broader static analysis.