Anti-Trojan-Source is a free static application security testing tool. @fastify/csrf-protection is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for supply chain risk or code review workflows should deploy Anti-Trojan-Source if unicode bidi attacks represent a realistic threat to your codebase; this is the only free tool that catches this specific injection vector before compilation. The 62 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal a project that understands the attack pattern deeply, though the narrow focus means it solves one problem well rather than serving as a general SAST platform. Skip this if you're looking for a centralized scanner to catch SQL injection, XSS, and credential leaks alongside trojan source; Anti-Trojan-Source is a surgical addition to your gate, not a replacement for broader static analysis.
Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Anti-Trojan-Source vs @fastify/csrf-protection for your static application security testing needs.
Anti-Trojan-Source: Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code..
@fastify/csrf-protection: A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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