Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anti-Trojan-Source is a free static application security testing tool. DryRun Security AppSec Agents is a commercial static application security testing tool by DryRun Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for supply chain risk or code review workflows should deploy Anti-Trojan-Source if unicode bidi attacks represent a realistic threat to your codebase; this is the only free tool that catches this specific injection vector before compilation. The 62 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal a project that understands the attack pattern deeply, though the narrow focus means it solves one problem well rather than serving as a general SAST platform. Skip this if you're looking for a centralized scanner to catch SQL injection, XSS, and credential leaks alongside trojan source; Anti-Trojan-Source is a surgical addition to your gate, not a replacement for broader static analysis.
Development teams shipping code at startup and mid-market velocity need DryRun Security AppSec Agents to stop spending engineering time triaging false positives from rule-based SAST. Its AI-driven detection reasoning cuts noise by actually explaining exploitability rather than flagging every code pattern, and the pull request-native workflow means security happens where developers already work, not in a separate scanning queue. Skip this if your org needs policy enforcement across sensitive file changes as a hard gate; the allowed authors feature exists but this tool prioritizes finding real bugs over access control workflows.
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
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Common questions about comparing Anti-Trojan-Source vs DryRun Security AppSec Agents for your static application security testing needs.
Anti-Trojan-Source: Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code..
DryRun Security AppSec Agents: AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests. built by DryRun Security. Core capabilities include Contextual security analysis using data flow and architecture, AI-driven vulnerability detection without rule maintenance, Pull request security reviews..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anti-Trojan-Source and DryRun Security AppSec Agents serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Anti-Trojan-Source is Free while DryRun Security AppSec Agents is Commercial, Anti-Trojan-Source is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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