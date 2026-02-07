ANOZR WAY AY PeopleSight: Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals. built by ANOZR WAY. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of web, social media, and dark web for leaked data, AI-based identification of at-risk individuals based on digital usage and profiles, Individual risk profile assessment using compromised credentials and exposed data..

Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software: IT risk mgmt platform for identifying & managing tech, cyber & operational risks. built by Riskonnect. Core capabilities include IT asset monitoring and tracking, Risk and control mapping to IT assets, Security assessments including NIST 800-53..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.