ANOZR WAY AY PeopleSight: Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals. built by ANOZR WAY. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of web, social media, and dark web for leaked data, AI-based identification of at-risk individuals based on digital usage and profiles, Individual risk profile assessment using compromised credentials and exposed data..

ConnectSecure Risk Assessment: Risk assessment platform for MSPs to evaluate client IT environments. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Asset identification and vulnerability discovery, Active Directory summary with user access levels, Company risk score with letter grade evaluation..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.