Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud: Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Decentralized biometric storage with sharded, anonymized data distribution, Multi-party computation for biometric matching without data reassembly, Support for multiple biometric modalities (face, voice, fingerprint, iris)..

AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution: NFC-based digital identity verification using German eID & EU ID cards. built by AUTHADA. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include NFC-based identity document reading via smartphone, Support for German national identity cards (eID), Support for EU citizen eID cards and residence permits..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.