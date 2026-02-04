Anonomatic PII Vault: PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology. built by Anonomatic. Core capabilities include PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption..

Very Good Security (VGS): Payment tokenization platform that removes sensitive data from business systems. built by Very Good Security (VGS). Core capabilities include Payment data tokenization, Secure data vault storage, Proxy-based data interception and aliasing..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.