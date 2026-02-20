Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

Very Good Security (VGS): Payment tokenization platform that removes sensitive data from business systems. built by Very Good Security (VGS). Core capabilities include Payment data tokenization, Secure data vault storage, Proxy-based data interception and aliasing..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.