Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anonomatic PII Vault is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by Anonomatic. DataStealth On-Premise is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by DataStealth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data masking & synthetic data fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations handling sensitive customer or employee data at scale need Anonomatic PII Vault specifically for its PolyAnonymization approach, which lets you use de-identified datasets for analytics and testing without maintaining separate production environments. The patented Data Sundering storage technology paired with three-tiered key rotation delivers real separation of PII from operational data, addressing the ID.AM and PR.DS gaps most competitors leave open. Skip this if you need cloud deployment or multi-tenant SaaS simplicity; the on-premises Docker architecture assumes you have infrastructure ops capacity and want custody of encryption keys.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data in air-gapped or heavily regulated environments should pick DataStealth On-Premise for its ability to enforce field-level masking and tokenization without sending data outside your infrastructure. The inline gateway and sidecar deployment models work across SQL, NoSQL, Kafka, and Kubernetes, so you're not rebuilding policy for every data store; BYOK and on-prem HSM integration mean keys never leave your network. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS platforms or you need a lightweight, API-first masking layer; DataStealth is built for teams managing their own infrastructure and willing to maintain a stateful proxy tier.
PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology
On-prem data tokenization, masking & encryption for air-gapped environments.
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Common questions about comparing Anonomatic PII Vault vs DataStealth On-Premise for your data masking & synthetic data needs.
Anonomatic PII Vault: PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology. built by Anonomatic. Core capabilities include PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption..
DataStealth On-Premise: On-prem data tokenization, masking & encryption for air-gapped environments. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Tokenization, masking, and encryption of sensitive data fields, Inline gateway/proxy deployment for real-time data transformation, Database and data-store proxy for SQL and NoSQL field-level protection..
Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anonomatic PII Vault differentiates with PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption. DataStealth On-Premise differentiates with Tokenization, masking, and encryption of sensitive data fields, Inline gateway/proxy deployment for real-time data transformation, Database and data-store proxy for SQL and NoSQL field-level protection.
Anonomatic PII Vault is developed by Anonomatic. DataStealth On-Premise is developed by DataStealth. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anonomatic PII Vault and DataStealth On-Premise serve similar Data Masking & Synthetic Data use cases: both are Data Masking & Synthetic Data tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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