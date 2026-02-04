Anonomatic PII Vault: PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology. built by Anonomatic. Core capabilities include PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption..

DataStealth On-Premise: On-prem data tokenization, masking & encryption for air-gapped environments. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Tokenization, masking, and encryption of sensitive data fields, Inline gateway/proxy deployment for real-time data transformation, Database and data-store proxy for SQL and NoSQL field-level protection..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.