Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anonos Data Embassy is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by Anonos. DataStealth On-Premise is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by DataStealth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data masking & synthetic data fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing regulated cross-border data flows will find Data Embassy's policy-enforcement approach stronger than traditional masking tools; it digitizes compliance requirements into executable controls rather than leaving enforcement to manual review. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions (ID.AM, PR.DS, GV.SC) including explicit supply chain risk management, which maps directly to data residency and third-party transfer auditing. Skip this if your priority is real-time detection of data exfiltration; Data Embassy protects data in motion and at rest through policy, not behavioral monitoring.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data in air-gapped or heavily regulated environments should pick DataStealth On-Premise for its ability to enforce field-level masking and tokenization without sending data outside your infrastructure. The inline gateway and sidecar deployment models work across SQL, NoSQL, Kafka, and Kubernetes, so you're not rebuilding policy for every data store; BYOK and on-prem HSM integration mean keys never leave your network. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS platforms or you need a lightweight, API-first masking layer; DataStealth is built for teams managing their own infrastructure and willing to maintain a stateful proxy tier.
Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use.
On-prem data tokenization, masking & encryption for air-gapped environments.
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Common questions about comparing Anonos Data Embassy vs DataStealth On-Premise for your data masking & synthetic data needs.
Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..
DataStealth On-Premise: On-prem data tokenization, masking & encryption for air-gapped environments. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Tokenization, masking, and encryption of sensitive data fields, Inline gateway/proxy deployment for real-time data transformation, Database and data-store proxy for SQL and NoSQL field-level protection..
Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anonos Data Embassy differentiates with Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows. DataStealth On-Premise differentiates with Tokenization, masking, and encryption of sensitive data fields, Inline gateway/proxy deployment for real-time data transformation, Database and data-store proxy for SQL and NoSQL field-level protection.
Anonos Data Embassy is developed by Anonos. DataStealth On-Premise is developed by DataStealth. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anonos Data Embassy and DataStealth On-Premise serve similar Data Masking & Synthetic Data use cases: both are Data Masking & Synthetic Data tools, both cover Tokenization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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