Anonos Data Embassy: Data protection platform enforcing policies for secure cross-border data use. built by Anonos. Core capabilities include Digitizes and enforces data protection policies beyond controlled perimeters, Cross-border data transfer compliance, Data security and accuracy for AI workflows..

DataStealth On-Premise: On-prem data tokenization, masking & encryption for air-gapped environments. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Tokenization, masking, and encryption of sensitive data fields, Inline gateway/proxy deployment for real-time data transformation, Database and data-store proxy for SQL and NoSQL field-level protection..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.