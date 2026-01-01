Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
anon.li Drop is a commercial secure file sharing tool by anon.li. Very Good Security (VGS) is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by Very Good Security (VGS). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams processing payments across multiple systems need Very Good Security to strip card data before it ever touches their application layer, cutting PCI DSS audit scope dramatically. The proxy-based tokenization handles format-preserving aliases so your systems work unchanged while sensitive data never enters your infrastructure, a deployment model that separates it from bolt-on encryption tools. This is less relevant for organizations with a single monolithic payment processor or those needing broader data masking across non-payment columns; VGS is payment-specific and won't replace your general data governance strategy.
Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture.
Payment tokenization platform that removes sensitive data from business systems.
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Common questions about comparing anon.li Drop vs Very Good Security (VGS) for your secure file sharing needs.
anon.li Drop: Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture. built by anon.li. Core capabilities include Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro)..
Very Good Security (VGS): Payment tokenization platform that removes sensitive data from business systems. built by Very Good Security (VGS). Core capabilities include Payment data tokenization, Secure data vault storage, Proxy-based data interception and aliasing..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
anon.li Drop differentiates with Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro). Very Good Security (VGS) differentiates with Payment data tokenization, Secure data vault storage, Proxy-based data interception and aliasing.
anon.li Drop is developed by anon.li founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Very Good Security (VGS) is developed by Very Good Security (VGS). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
anon.li Drop and Very Good Security (VGS) serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both cover Encryption, Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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