anon.li Drop: Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture. built by anon.li. Core capabilities include Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro)..

Very Good Security (VGS): Payment tokenization platform that removes sensitive data from business systems. built by Very Good Security (VGS). Core capabilities include Payment data tokenization, Secure data vault storage, Proxy-based data interception and aliasing..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.