S3 Exif Cleaner

Small teams managing user-uploaded images in S3 buckets need S3 Exif Cleaner because it solves a real compliance gap that most data masking tools ignore: embedded geolocation, device serial numbers, and timestamps that persist after you think data is sanitized. The tool is free and purpose-built for this single job, which means no licensing friction for teams that just need reliable metadata stripping on a schedule. Skip this if your primary concern is masking PII within structured databases or if you need audit trails and role-based access controls; S3 Exif Cleaner is a straightforward automation layer, not a governance platform.