Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
anon.li Drop is a commercial secure file sharing tool by anon.li. DataStealth is a commercial data masking & synthetic data tool by DataStealth. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across fragmented infrastructure,on-prem databases, cloud APIs, legacy mainframes, and SaaS together,should evaluate DataStealth for its agentless inline masking that actually works across those disparate environments without forcing rip-and-replace. The platform covers all four NIST asset and data security functions (ID.AM, ID.RA, PR.DS, DE.CM) and deploys via gateway or proxy rather than requiring agents on every system, which matters when you're dealing with air-gapped or mainframe systems that block typical tooling. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and response; DataStealth prioritizes classification and protection over behavioral anomaly hunting.
Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture.
Inline data protection platform for on-prem, legacy, hybrid & cloud envs.
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Common questions about comparing anon.li Drop vs DataStealth for your secure file sharing needs.
anon.li Drop: Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture. built by anon.li. Core capabilities include Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro)..
DataStealth: Inline data protection platform for on-prem, legacy, hybrid & cloud envs. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Real-time agentless data discovery and classification across databases, files, APIs, SaaS, and event streams, Inline data masking, tokenization, and encryption applied as data flows, Coverage for on-premises, cloud, hybrid, legacy, mainframe, and air-gapped systems..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
anon.li Drop differentiates with Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro). DataStealth differentiates with Real-time agentless data discovery and classification across databases, files, APIs, SaaS, and event streams, Inline data masking, tokenization, and encryption applied as data flows, Coverage for on-premises, cloud, hybrid, legacy, mainframe, and air-gapped systems.
anon.li Drop is developed by anon.li founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. DataStealth is developed by DataStealth. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
anon.li Drop and DataStealth serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both cover Encryption, Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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