anon.li Drop: Browser-based E2E encrypted file sharing with zero-knowledge architecture. built by anon.li. Core capabilities include Client-side AES-256-GCM encryption and decryption in the browser, Encrypted file names and drop titles, Multi-file uploads with smart chunking (up to 250GB on Pro)..

DataStealth: Inline data protection platform for on-prem, legacy, hybrid & cloud envs. built by DataStealth. Core capabilities include Real-time agentless data discovery and classification across databases, files, APIs, SaaS, and event streams, Inline data masking, tokenization, and encryption applied as data flows, Coverage for on-premises, cloud, hybrid, legacy, mainframe, and air-gapped systems..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.