Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..

APT & Cybercriminals Campaign Collection: A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.