Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence: Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Social media monitoring for fraudulent activities and brand impersonation, Phishing monitoring for suspicious domains and email addresses, Rogue mobile app detection across app stores and third-party sites..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.