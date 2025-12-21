Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Anomali. Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and credential exposure across the open and dark web should start with Anomali Digital Risk Protection, since its human-analyst layer consistently catches sophisticated impersonation campaigns and data leaks that pure automation misses. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, reflecting real depth in detection and profiling. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or threat intelligence integration into your SIEM; Anomali is built for external surface monitoring, not internal orchestration.
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with lean threat intelligence staff will get the most from Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence; the human-verified IOC feed and dark web monitoring handle external threat detection so your analysts don't have to manually hunt across dozens of sources. The KrakenLabs team provides curated intelligence across compromised credentials, domain threats, and hacktivism monitoring, covering ID.RA and DE.CM in the NIST framework with speed. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or incident response automation; Outpost24 excels at external risk visibility, not post-breach forensics.
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Digital Risk Protection vs Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence: Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains. Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence differentiates with Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is developed by Anomali. Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection and Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Threat Actors. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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