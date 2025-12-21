Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Foresiet Xtreme: AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring. built by Foresiet. Core capabilities include Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), Digital risk rating for organizations and third-party vendors, Brand protection with typo squatting and rogue website detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.