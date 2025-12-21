Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

CloudSEK XVigil: Digital risk protection platform for external threat monitoring. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include External threat monitoring, Dark web monitoring, Social media monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.