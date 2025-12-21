Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Anomali. Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyberint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and credential exposure across the open and dark web should start with Anomali Digital Risk Protection, since its human-analyst layer consistently catches sophisticated impersonation campaigns and data leaks that pure automation misses. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, reflecting real depth in detection and profiling. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or threat intelligence integration into your SIEM; Anomali is built for external surface monitoring, not internal orchestration.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Digital Risk Protection vs Check Point Infinity External Risk Management for your digital risk protection needs.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection differentiates with Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains. Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is developed by Anomali. Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Digital Risk Protection and Check Point Infinity External Risk Management serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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