Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.