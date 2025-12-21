Anomali Digital Risk Protection: Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring across surface, deep, dark web, and social media platforms, Detection of leaked or stolen credentials and PII, Identification of fake domains and compromised legitimate domains..

Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.