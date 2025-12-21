Anomali Copilot: AI-powered security platform for natural language queries across petabytes of data. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language query support in 80+ languages, Large language model-based threat analysis, Petabyte-scale data search and correlation..

Antiy Situational Awareness Platform: Network-wide threat monitoring & situational awareness platform for enterprises. built by Antiy Labs. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Multi-source heterogeneous data aggregation from endpoints, networks, and perimeters, Attack event chain reconstruction based on security scenarios, High-risk event alerting and prioritization from large event volumes..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.